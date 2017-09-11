Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Future Of Hurricanes

National Guard members wade through a flooded highway in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey still filled the streets in Texas when Hurricane Irma blew ashore in Florida. As the latest storm moves toward North Carolina, Duke scientists explore whether these rare weather events are growing more frequent or more extreme. They also analyze how communities and governments can become more resilient.

Host Frank Stasio talks with oceanographer Susan Lozier, professor of earth and ocean sciences in Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, about whether climate change is to blame and what other weather events could occur as a result of changing ocean conditions.

He also talks with Martin Doyle, director of the Water Policy Program at the Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions and professor of river science and policy at the Nicholas School of the Environment, about how local, state and national policymakers juggle the funding questions inherent in responding to and preparing for hurricanes.

The two will participate  at 5 p.m. tonight in a talk entitled “Hurricane Harvey: The Science, Policy and Business of Natural Disasters”, in the French Family Science Auditorium at Duke University.

