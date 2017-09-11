Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

As Trump Threatens DACA, ‘Dreamer’ Jocelyn Casanova Clings To Faith

Jocelyn Casanova
Courtesy of Jocelyn Casanova
/
Jocelyn Casanova works as an outreach coordinator for UnitingNC, helping other immigrants and refugees find opportunity and welcome in this country.

Joceyln Casanova grew up in North Carolina and was a high achiever who dreamed of going to college and becoming a lawyer. A few days before she graduated from high school near the top of her class, a college interviewer revealed a secret her parents had kept from her her whole life: Jocelyn was undocumented. 

Without eligibility for the state and federal scholarship money she had been counting on, Casanova was forced to find another way to continue her education and keep pursuing her goals. As she continues to work toward her associate degree, Casanova works as an outreach coordinator for UnitingNC, an organization that helps other immigrants and refugees find opportunities in this country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jocelyn Casanova about her journey and what she thinks now of the American dream. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJocelyn CasanovaDACADreamerUndocumentedMexicoUnitingNCEducationDonald TrumpSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio