As Trump Threatens DACA, ‘Dreamer’ Jocelyn Casanova Clings To Faith

Joceyln Casanova grew up in North Carolina and was a high achiever who dreamed of going to college and becoming a lawyer. A few days before she graduated from high school near the top of her class, a college interviewer revealed a secret her parents had kept from her her whole life: Jocelyn was undocumented.

Without eligibility for the state and federal scholarship money she had been counting on, Casanova was forced to find another way to continue her education and keep pursuing her goals. As she continues to work toward her associate degree, Casanova works as an outreach coordinator for UnitingNC, an organization that helps other immigrants and refugees find opportunities in this country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jocelyn Casanova about her journey and what she thinks now of the American dream.