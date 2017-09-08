DEQ Sues Chemours Over GenX Dumping

On Tuesday the state of North Carolina initiated a lawsuit against the Chemours Company for allegedly dumping the contaminant GenX into the Cape Fear River.

The state Department of Environmental Quality ordered Chemours to stop releasing all fluorinated compounds into the river or else the state will suspend the company’s permit to discharge wastewater. Host Frank Stasio talked with Vince Winkel, reporter for WHQR, about the latest on GenX and contaminants in the Cape Fear River.