Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Ending DACA Means For North Carolina

1 of 2
DACA rally at CCB plaza in Durham on Monday, September 5. A majority of the crowd shown are DACA recipients, and many spoke at the event.
Liz Schlemmer
2 of 2
Attendees at a DACA rally in Durham on Monday, September 5.
Liz Schlemmer

President Trump announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program yesterday.

If Congress does not create a solution in the next six months, hundreds of thousands of individuals who were brought to the U.S. as children or teenagers will lose legal protections and work permits. North Carolina is home to approximately 27,000 DACA recipients, many of whom were able to go to school, secure jobs, and support their families because of DACA.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tina Vasquez, immigration reporter for Rewire, who has been speaking with DACA recipients around the state about how the program impacted their lives and their concerns about their future. He also speaks with Alberto, a 26-year-old DACA recipient in Durham about his reaction to the latest news.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDACADeferred Action for Childhood ArrivalsDonald TrumpTina VasquezAlberto
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories