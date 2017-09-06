What Ending DACA Means For North Carolina

President Trump announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program yesterday.

If Congress does not create a solution in the next six months, hundreds of thousands of individuals who were brought to the U.S. as children or teenagers will lose legal protections and work permits. North Carolina is home to approximately 27,000 DACA recipients, many of whom were able to go to school, secure jobs, and support their families because of DACA.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tina Vasquez, immigration reporter for Rewire, who has been speaking with DACA recipients around the state about how the program impacted their lives and their concerns about their future. He also speaks with Alberto, a 26-year-old DACA recipient in Durham about his reaction to the latest news.