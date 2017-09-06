Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

In Debut Novel, Redemption In Small-Town Appalachia

Courtesy of Heather Bell Adams
Attorney Heather Bell Adams is used to crafting persuasive stories. But in the courtroom they have to be entirely factual.

In her debut fiction novel she allowed herself the freedom to make everything up and see where it took her. “Maranatha Road” (Vandalia Press/2017) began with an image that popped into Adams’ head and grew into a story of two women and their ability to hope and love after loss.

They live in the fictional town of Garnet, North Carolina, which bears resemblance to Hendersonville and more rural Appalachian towns that Adams grew up living in and visiting.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Heather Bell Adams about her novel and the Appalachian fiction genre. Adams will read from her book at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Sept. 10; at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville on Sept. 12; at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Sept.14' and at Cocoon Gallery in Apex on Sept. 29.

