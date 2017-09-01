Hank, Pattie And The Current Meld Bluegrass With Bach

Classically-trained violinist and fiddler Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw and bluegrass banjo player Hank Smith might seem like an unlikely duo. But Hank Smith grew up testing the limits of his instrument and bending the conventional genre in unexpected ways.

The two added Ben Parker on guitar, Robert Thornhill on mandolin and guitar, and E. Scott Warren on bass to create the fresh sound of Hank, Pattie and The Current, who will release a new album this September.

The band plays at Muddy Creek Music Hall in Winston Salem at 8 p.m. on Sept. 8, at the Fletcher Opera Theater for a CD release party at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22, and are showcase artists at the International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass in Raleigh from Sept. 26 to 30.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hank, Pattie and The Current about their blended style and their latest songs.