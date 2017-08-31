The Future Of Work

The balance of people and machines in the workplace is shifting.

Computer kiosks have replaced positions humans once held at the grocery store and at fast food restaurants, and as the technology behind artificial intelligence advances, many wonder where that leaves the humble human being. Do humans have a job in the future economy, or will their role lie outside the workforce?

Host Frank Stasio speaks with technology and innovation experts about how workers will need to adapt to complement rather than combat machines. They also discuss how people should educate their kids in an AI-centric world. He is joined by Vincent Conitzer, professor of computer science, economics and philosophy at Duke University, and Vivienne Ming, theoretical neuroscientist, technologist and entrepreneur. She is also the co-founder of the education technology company Socos and the staffing industry technology ShiftGig.