Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Future Of Work

patrons at self checkout
Wikipedia Commons
/
At the grocery store, self-service checkouts now replace positions humans once held.

The balance of people and machines in the workplace is shifting. 

Computer kiosks have replaced positions humans once held at the grocery store and at fast food restaurants, and as the technology behind artificial intelligence advances, many wonder where that leaves the humble human being. Do humans have a job in the future economy, or will their role lie outside the workforce?

Host Frank Stasio speaks with technology and innovation experts about how workers will need to adapt to complement rather than combat machines. They also discuss how people should educate their kids in an AI-centric world. He is joined by Vincent Conitzer, professor of computer science, economics and philosophy at Duke University, and Vivienne Ming, theoretical neuroscientist, technologist and entrepreneur. She is also the co-founder of the education technology company Socos and the staffing industry technology ShiftGig

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsVincent ConitzerVivienne MingDuke UniversityTechnologycomputer scienceworkforceartifical intelligence
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio