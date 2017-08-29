Bringing The World Home To You

New Play ‘Yes to Nothing’ Follows Four Women In Punk Across The Decades

Old punks never die. They just stand in the back. Actors in the production 'Yes to Nothing' (from left to right): Dana Marks, Drina Dunlap, Jessica Hudson, Meredith Sause.
Kim Black
The Rags, the 1982 fictional band in the production 'Yes to Nothing.' Bobbi (Maggie Lea) on drums; Jo (Maxine Eloi) on vocals; Pamela (Nelle Dunlap) on guitar; Karen (Alice Rose Turner) on bass.
Kim Black
The Rags, the 2002 fictional band in the production 'Yes to Nothing.' Bobbi (Meredith Sause) on drums; Jo (Drina Dunlap) onvocals; Pamela (Dana Marks) on guitar; Karen (Jessica Hudson) on bass.
Kim Black

Viv Albertine was a guitar player for The Slits, a British punk band from the late ‘70s. She rubbed elbows with members of the Sex Pistols and the Clash, but unlike her male punk peers, she heard ‘no’ much more often than she heard ‘yes.’ But that did not deter her from doing what she wanted to do anyway. 

She tells her story in the 2014 memoir “Clothes Clothes Music Music Music Boys Boys Boys” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). Her story inspired actor and musician Mara Thomas to write the new play “Yes to Nothing.” The production traces the story of four women in a punk rock band from the beginning of their career to a reunion show 20 years later. Host Frank Stasio previews the play with playwright Mara Thomas, and actors Nelle Dunlap, Dana Marks and Steven G. Cooper.

The show, from theater company Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern, is on stage at Slim’s in Raleigh this Thursday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 2; Nightlight in Chapel Hill Thursday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 9; and the Pinhook in Durham Thursday, Sept.14 to Saturday, Sept. 16.

Watch a preview for "Yes to Nothing":

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
