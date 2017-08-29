New Play ‘Yes to Nothing’ Follows Four Women In Punk Across The Decades

Viv Albertine was a guitar player for The Slits, a British punk band from the late ‘70s. She rubbed elbows with members of the Sex Pistols and the Clash, but unlike her male punk peers, she heard ‘no’ much more often than she heard ‘yes.’ But that did not deter her from doing what she wanted to do anyway.

She tells her story in the 2014 memoir “Clothes Clothes Music Music Music Boys Boys Boys” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). Her story inspired actor and musician Mara Thomas to write the new play “Yes to Nothing.” The production traces the story of four women in a punk rock band from the beginning of their career to a reunion show 20 years later. Host Frank Stasio previews the play with playwright Mara Thomas, and actors Nelle Dunlap, Dana Marks and Steven G. Cooper.

The show, from theater company Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern, is on stage at Slim’s in Raleigh this Thursday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 2; Nightlight in Chapel Hill Thursday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 9; and the Pinhook in Durham Thursday, Sept.14 to Saturday, Sept. 16.

Watch a preview for "Yes to Nothing":