The State of Things

Plugging The Holes In NC’s Teacher Pipeline

In North Carolina, 9 percent of teachers leave the state or the profession all together each year.

From 2010-2015, North Carolina’s public university teacher training programs experienced a 30 percent decrease in enrollment. Meanwhile the state also saw a high rate of teacher turnover. 

In North Carolina, 9 percent of teachers leave the state or the profession altogether each year. Now universities and policy makers are working to attract and retain more qualified teachers in the state’s education training programs and reduce the teacher shortage.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adam Rhew, reporter for EducationNC, about the state’s teacher pipeline and efforts to reverse the shortage.
 
EducationNC is conducting a survey about the pipeline. Fill out the survey below. 

