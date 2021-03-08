EducationNC

-
Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from January 16, 2018. Education equity is becoming a popular phrase among educators, but what does it mean, and what…
From 2010-2015, North Carolina’s public university teacher training programs experienced a 30 percent decrease in enrollment. Meanwhile the state also saw…
Many communities in eastern North Carolina are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. The storm hit the East Coast last October, and in…
