The State of Things

More Than Two Sides To North Carolina’s Civil War Story

 A new exhibit at the Rural Heritage Museum at Mars Hill University hopes to show people that the Civil War played out in North Carolina in complicated ways. 

The mountain communities of Appalachia mostly wanted to be left alone, says museum director Les Reker, but were conscripted and tormented by Confederate leaders. The massacre of 13 “Unionist” men and boys at Shelton Laurel was a brutal example of how fractious the Civil War was in western North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Les Reker and journalist David Forbes, who wrote about the killings in a recent article for Scalawag magazine.

Les Reker, David Forbes, Rural Heritage Center, Civil War, Mars Hill University, Appalachia, Western NC, Confederate Monuments
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Frank Stasio