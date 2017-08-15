Rocker Melissa Reaves Collaborates Widely And Performs Passionately

Melissa Reaves is a blues-inspired rock ‘n’ roll artist whose passion for entertaining has led her to perform more than 200 shows each year. She is an independent musician who collaborates widely throughout her adopted state of North Carolina and has released seven albums.

Reaves takes what she calls a “deconstructionist” approach to music. She infuses her original songs with elements of blues, jazz and rock. Her track "New Rock Song" was placed on the 55th Grammy Awards nomination ballot in 2012 for Best Rock Performance. That same year her collaborative project with The Meldavians, an album entitled “Farewell Arigemon,” was also placed on the official Grammy nomination ballot for Best Rock Song and Best Americana Album.

Reaves performs tonight at Lucky 32 in Greensboro at 6 p.m. She will also perform on Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Songwriters Showcase in Newland, North Carolina and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Camp Carolina in Brevard. She'll return to Greensboro for O’Henry’s Jazz Series on Saturday, Aug. 26. Host Frank Stasio talks with Boone’s resident rocker Melissa Reaves, accompanied by percussionist Chaisaray Schenck, about staying the course in the constantly changing music industry.