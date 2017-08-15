Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rocker Melissa Reaves Collaborates Widely And Performs Passionately

MELISSArs.png
Courtesy of Melissa Reaves
/

Melissa Reaves is a blues-inspired rock ‘n’ roll artist whose passion for entertaining has led her to perform more than 200 shows each year. She is an independent musician who collaborates widely throughout her adopted state of North Carolina and has released seven albums.

Reaves takes what she calls a “deconstructionist” approach to music. She infuses her original songs with elements of blues, jazz and rock. Her track "New Rock Song" was placed on the 55th Grammy Awards nomination ballot in 2012 for Best Rock Performance. That same year her collaborative project with The Meldavians, an album entitled “Farewell Arigemon,” was also placed on the official Grammy nomination ballot for Best Rock Song and Best Americana Album.

Reaves performs tonight at Lucky 32 in Greensboro at 6 p.m. She will also perform on Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Songwriters Showcase in Newland, North Carolina and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Camp Carolina in Brevard. She'll return to Greensboro for O’Henry’s Jazz Series on Saturday, Aug. 26. Host Frank Stasio talks with Boone’s resident rocker Melissa Reaves, accompanied by percussionist Chaisaray Schenck, about staying the course in the constantly changing music industry.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMelissa Reaves'New Rock Song'Grammy Awards'Farewell Arigemon'Lucky 32
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio