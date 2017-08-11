The Legality Of Life Without Parole

In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a mandatory life sentence without parole for juvenile offenders is unconstitutional. Last year, the court said the ruling also applies to more than 2,000 inmates who were convicted as teens and are serving life sentences across the country.

The Associated Press investigated how states are handling that ruling and found a wide range of responses. In North Carolina, 67 people who were sentenced to life in prison without parole as teens are currently serving time. Host Frank Stasio speaks with AP reporter Martha Waggoner and AP reporter and videographer Allen Breed.



