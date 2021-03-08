Associated Press

-
Effective immediately, WUNC will begin capitalizing the word “Black” when referring to people’s ethnicity or culture.WUNC joins other media outlets such…
In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a mandatory life sentence without parole for juvenile offenders is unconstitutional. Last year, the court said…
Over the course of two decades, church leaders of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina manipulated and abused congregants from Brazil,…
