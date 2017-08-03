Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

1930s Satire ‘The Women’ Maintains Its Social Relevance

In 1936 Claire Boothe Luce wrote a play about New York socialites that reflected her own high-society life. Claire was the second wife of media mogul Henry Luce. “The Women” satirizes the role of women in society and their reliance on men. 

A new production of the play at the Cary Arts Center stays true to the characters competitive, gossipy, and sometimes cruel interactions, however it also illuminates how much society and gender roles have changed and expanded in the last 80 years. “The Women” is on stage at the Cary Theater on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. There is also a screening of the 1939 film version of “The Women” at the Cary Theater tonight at 7 p.m. 

Host Frank Stasio previews the production with the play’s co-director Lyman Collins, actors Jess Barbour and Bridget Patterson, and costume designer Rachel McKay.

