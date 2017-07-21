Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

‘Che Apalache’ Strums Bluegrass From Buenos Aires

Che Apalache began as a traditional Appalachian string band but eventually incorporated Latin American styles into their repetoire. The result is an authentic South-Americana cambalache (mishmash) reminiscent of the Port City melting pot it came out of.
Che Apalache
Che Apalache is Joe Troop (fiddle, vocals), Pau Andrés Barjau Mateu (banjo, vocals), Franco Martino (guitar, vocals), Martin Bobrik (mandolin, vocals)."
Che Apalache

The word ‘che’ is ubiquitous on the streets of Argentina. It is a term of endearment that people use often in casual conversation – similar to a word like buddy in American slang. So when North Carolina native Joe Troop decided to form a band in Buenos Aires with a group of his students, he found it fitting to characterize themselves using the term ‘che.’ The band Che Apalache is comprised of four musicians from three countries who fuse Appalachian folk with Latin American music. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Che Apalache about their origin story and sound. Che Apalache is Joe Troop on fiddle and lead vocals, Pau Andrés Barjau Mateu on banjo and vocals, Franco Martino on guitar and vocals, Martin Bobrik on mandolin and vocals. The band will be playing shows at venues throughout North Carolina for the next few weeks.

