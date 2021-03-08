-
Singer-songwriter Joe Troop has been putting out a lot of music during the coronavirus pandemic — including a song he released on YouTube in late April…
Joe Troop is the lone North Carolinian in the Grammy nominated band Che Apalache. Like just about everyone else, Joe is staying at home during the…
The word ‘che’ is ubiquitous on the streets of Argentina. It is a term of endearment that people use often in casual conversation – similar to a word like…
When North Carolina native Joe Troop first moved to Argentina, he hoped to learn about Argentine culture. The musician had an interest in the lives,…
