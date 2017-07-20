Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Best Buddy Films

Image of two best friends
Flickr/ Stuart Seeger
/
Best buddy relationships have been fodder for movie plotlines for decades. This month's 'Movies On The Radio' discusses best buddy flicks from all genres.

Best friends are the constant in many people's lives. They rescue each other when a car breaks down. They join go on late-night quests for fast food. And they console and support each other in a time of need. The relationships of best friends have been fodder for movie plot lines for decades and exist in all genres. This month’s Movies On The Radio episode looks at favorite buddy films ranging from romantic comedies like “Some Like It Hot” to dramas like “Beaches,” and science fiction flicks like “A Boy and His Dog.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University.

Here are some of our listener's favorite 'best buddy' scenes:

The 1982 film "Diner": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3QANzPkkR4

The 1989 film "Steel Magnolias": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZx1W6cHw-g

Note: This show is a rebroadcast. This show originally aired in April of 2016

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio