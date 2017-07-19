Cooper And Local Leaders Demand More Action On GenX In Cape Fear River

Last month a chemical compound found in the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) water supply caught the attention of local officials. The contaminant GenX is manufactured by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works plant. It is a replacement for a hazardous ingredient in Teflon.

GenX is a relatively new compound and has yet to be regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Chemours Company agreed to stop releasing GenX into the Cape Fear River last month, and on Monday Governor Roy Cooper asked the EPA to issue rules on the discharge of the contaminant. Meanwhile local leaders in the Wilmington area have asked the state to test the health impacts of GenX.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vince Winkel, reporter for WHQR, about the latest on GenX.



