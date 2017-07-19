Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Cooper And Local Leaders Demand More Action On GenX In Cape Fear River

Lanier Falls Cape Fear River, Raven Rock NC
bobistravelling
/
Flickr - Creative Commons
Lanier Falls, Cape Fear River, Raven Rock, NC

Last month a chemical compound found in the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) water supply caught the attention of local officials. The contaminant GenX is manufactured by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works plant. It is a replacement for a hazardous ingredient in Teflon.

GenX is a relatively new compound and has yet to be regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Chemours Company agreed to stop releasing GenX into the Cape Fear River last month, and on Monday Governor Roy Cooper asked the EPA to issue rules on the discharge of the contaminant. Meanwhile local leaders in the Wilmington area have asked the state to test the health impacts of GenX.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vince Winkel, reporter for WHQR, about the latest on GenX. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsVince WinkelGenXCape Fear RiverWHQRWilmingtonEnvironmental Protection AgencyEPAChemours CompanyTeflon
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio