​North Carolinians Push Back Against Federal Voter Data Request

Big Dubya
/
Flickr - Creative Commons
Federal voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump requests voter data and recieves backlash from North Carolina voters.

A federal voter fraud commission’s request for voter data from individual states has prompted concern from voters and politicians. The commission was formed at the behest of President Trump in reaction to claims of widespread voter fraud. In North Carolina the state elections board is facing a wave of calls from voters who want to voice opposition, or even cancel their voter registration in reaction to the federal data request.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with News & Observer reporter Lynn Bonner about state reaction to the federal commission.

Plus Bonner discusses the brewing summer efforts by state lawmakers to redraw legislative districts. As Bonner points out there is no easy fix after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 28 legislative districts in the state were gerrymandered along racial lines.

Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
