The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump Meets Putin Amidst Global Tensions

President Donald Trump meets with world leaders this week at the G-20 summit in Germany. This morning Trump had a highly-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting comes as questions remain regarding ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the presidential election. 

Meanwhile Trump and other leaders will discuss mounting tension around issues like North Korea’s recent missile tests, climate change and more.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ken Rudin, political junkie, about the political news of the week.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
