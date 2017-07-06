Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Inside Messy Conversations About Race

1 of 2
In Good Faith is a project documenting uncomfortable conversations about race between Kerra Bolton and A.J. Hartley.
Image Couresty of Kerra Bolton
2 of 2
Kerra and A.J. skype as part of their ongoing conversations about race.
Image Couresty of Kerra Bolton

One year ago today black motorist Philando Castile was fatally shot at the hands of a police officer. The aftermath of the incident was captured and broadcast in real-time by his girlfriend and fueled an ongoing conversation about racial tension and police violence in the United States. The event struck a particular chord with Kerra Bolton, a black writer and artist, who had witnessed the impact of police violence firsthand as a teenager.

Bolton began to speak out about her experience and encourage others in her life to share their own stories and take a stance. This sparked an ongoing conversation between Bolton and A.J. Hartley, a white male scholar and writer who she had recently met at a writing conference. The two began to correspond through email and video chat and eventually decided to formalize these messy, uncomfortable and thought-provoking conversations that covered race, gender, politics, writing and more. The two co-founded the project “In Good Faith: Messy Conversations About Race in Black & White” that aims to create a space for dialogue in which individuals must leave their silos and comfort zones.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bolton and Hartley about the origins and evolution of the project. They are in the process of raising money to publish an e-book and podcast series.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKerra BoltonAJ HartleyIn Good Faith
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio