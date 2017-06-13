Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Torture: The Politics And The Human Consequences

Cover of 'Guantanamo Diary' by Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Little Brown-2015
/
Little Brown-2015

Mohamedou Ould Slahi is an innocent man who spent 14 years detained and tortured in Guantanamo Bay.

He was released last fall and has since returned to his home country of Mauritania. He published a book while he was still imprisoned called “Guantanamo Diary”  (Little Brown/ 2015). It details some of the extreme torture tactics he endured, including exposure to nearly-freezing temperatures and physical and sexual abuse. His narrative illuminates how a variety of United States officials and a North Carolina-registered company are complicit in his rendering and torture.

Photo of author, Mohamedou Ould Salahi
Credit Mohamedou Ould Salahi / Mohamedou Ould Salahi
/
Mohamedou Ould Salahi

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Slahi to discuss his experience in Guantanamo and reflections on torture as a war tactic. He also talks with Frank Goldsmith, co-chair of the North Carolina Commission on Inquiry of Torture, about their efforts to document North Carolina’s role in extraordinary rendition.

Mohamedou Ould Slahi, Guantanamo Bay, Guantanamo Diary, Frank Goldsmith, North Carolina Commission on Inquiry of Torture
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
