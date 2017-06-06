Teachers are a common subject in Hollywood films. Portrayals of teaching range from the unorthodox style of Robin Williams’ character in “Dead Poets Society” to the dull and droning econ teacher in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” A new documentary film about a veteran North Carolina teacher explores how popular culture’s portrayals of the teaching profession are a far-cry from what happens in most classrooms around the country day-in and day-out.

“Teacher Of The Year” tells the story of Angie Scioli, an educator who has been in the classroom for more than two decades. It traces her struggles to balance varying demands on her time and energy, and examines how the evolution of state politics has impacted her life and the lives of the students inside her classroom. Host Frank Stasio discusses the film with subject Angie Scioli, social studies teacher at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, and director Rob Phillips, an English teacher at Leesville Road High School.

Note: This segment is a rebroadcast. It originally aired on March 2, 2017.

Watch the trailer for Teacher of the Year below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MO-cWEYnNk