The State of Things

"Teacher Of The Year"

Angie Scioli is a social studies teacher at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh. She's the subject of the new documentary "Teacher of the Year."
Teacher Angie Scioli with her husband in their kitchen. Scioli is the subject of the new documentary "Teacher of the Year" which explores her life inside and outside the classroom.
Angie Scioli after an unsuccessful fundraiser at her school. Scioli's life as a teacher is documented in the new film "Teacher of the Year."
Teachers are a common subject in Hollywood films. Portrayals of teaching range from the unorthodox style of Robin Williams’ character in “Dead Poets Society” to the dull and droning econ teacher in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” A new documentary film about a veteran North Carolina teacher explores how popular culture’s portrayals of the teaching profession are a far-cry from what happens in most classrooms around the country day-in and day-out.

Teacher Of The Year” tells the story of Angie Scioli, an educator who has been in the classroom for more than two decades. It traces her struggles to balance varying demands on her time and energy, and examines how the evolution of state politics has impacted her life and the lives of the students inside her classroom. Host Frank Stasio discusses the film with subject Angie Scioli, social studies teacher at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, and director Rob Phillips, an English teacher at Leesville Road High School.

Note: This segment is a rebroadcast. It originally aired on March 2, 2017. 

Watch the trailer for Teacher of the Year below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MO-cWEYnNk

