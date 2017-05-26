Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Supreme Court Rules on Gerrymandered NC Districts Plus Trump’s Trip

Image of Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie
kenrudinpolitics.com
/

President Donald Trump jets around the world on his first foreign trip while back in the U.S., the G.O.P.’s American Health Care Act is under review. The Congressional Budget Office released a report this week that claimed 23 million Americans would be left uninsured under the new plan.

Plus the scandal surrounding Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn continues to bubble after a House committee announced on Wednesday it would subpoena Flynn. Meanwhile in state news, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled two North Carolina districts were gerrymandered along racial lines. Host Frank Stasio talks about the week in politics with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Political JunkieKen RudinPresident Donald Trump12th Congressional District1st Congressional DistrictGerrymandering
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio