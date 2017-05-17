In the 1980s, rising interest rates, decreased farm prices, and misguided federal policies led to a crisis that hit farmers across the nation. Many farmers were either forced to sell their properties or driven to foreclose.

A new documentary commissioned by Farm Aid explores how the 1980s farm crisis affected farm families and sparked networks of farmers helping farmers. Host Frank Stasio speaks with the film’s director Charles D. Thompson Jr., a professor of the practice of cultural anthropology and documentary studies at Duke University. He is also joined by Benny Bunting, a former poultry farmer and RAFI-USA’s Lead Farm Advocate. The film “Homeplace Under Fire” premieres Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Griffith Film Theatre in the Bryan Center at Duke University.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o9nolnf7IU