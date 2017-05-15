Supreme Court Declines To Hear NC Voter ID Case
The Supreme Court announced this morning that it will not review North Carolina’s controversial 2013 voter ID law.
This leaves in place a ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last summer that struck down the law, citing that certain provisions target African-Americans “with almost surgical precision.” Republican lawmakers appealed the ruling.
This was a big election law with some very substantial provisions...It seems more likely that the Supreme Court will take a case more narrow in scope than North Carolina's- Jeff Tiberii
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.