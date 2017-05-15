Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Supreme Court Declines To Hear NC Voter ID Case

The Supreme Court announced this morning that it will not review North Carolina’s controversial 2013 voter ID law. 

This leaves in place a ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last summer that struck down the law, citing that certain provisions target African-Americans “with almost surgical precision.” Republican lawmakers appealed the ruling.

This was a big election law with some very substantial provisions...It seems more likely that the Supreme Court will take a case more narrow in scope than North Carolina's- Jeff Tiberii

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
