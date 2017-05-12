Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Three-Play Series Features ‘Women And War’

1 of 2
Michelle Wells performs the pilot in the play "Grounded."
Courtesy Sonorous Road Productions
2 of 2
Jean Jamison as Whitney in "A Piece of My Heart"
Courtesy Brenna Berry

Raleigh Little Theatre’s “Women And War” series aims to bring audiences into the minds and experiences of women in the military community. From Vietnam-era nurses who volunteered with the Red Cross, to modern-day spouses dealing with repeated deployments and a fighter pilot who finds herself grounded by a pregnancy, the plays highlight narratives of war that often go unheard.

Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
