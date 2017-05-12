Three-Play Series Features ‘Women And War’
1 of 2
Michelle Wells performs the pilot in the play "Grounded."
Courtesy Sonorous Road Productions
2 of 2
Jean Jamison as Whitney in "A Piece of My Heart"
Courtesy Brenna Berry
Raleigh Little Theatre’s “Women And War” series aims to bring audiences into the minds and experiences of women in the military community. From Vietnam-era nurses who volunteered with the Red Cross, to modern-day spouses dealing with repeated deployments and a fighter pilot who finds herself grounded by a pregnancy, the plays highlight narratives of war that often go unheard.