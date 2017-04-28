Rapper Joshua Gunn Showcases His Homegrown Skills

After more than 15 years, rapper Joshua Gunn is familiar with the Durham hip-hop scene. As a teenager Gunn made a name for himself in underground Durham rap battles. He paired up with artists like acclaimed DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy and MC Lyte.

Gunn channels his career as a rapper in his latest album, “Rage to Survive.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Gunn about coming up in Durham, and Gunn performs live in studio. He also performs tonight at the Durham Armory at 11 p.m. as a part of the Art of Cool festival.



