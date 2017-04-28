Bringing The World Home To You

Rapper Joshua Gunn Showcases His Homegrown Skills

josh_resized.png
Rebecca Ward
/

 After more than 15 years, rapper Joshua Gunn is familiar with the Durham hip-hop scene. As a teenager Gunn made a name for himself in underground Durham rap battles. He paired up with artists like acclaimed DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy and MC Lyte.

Gunn channels his career as a rapper in his latest album, “Rage to Survive.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Gunn about coming up in Durham, and Gunn performs live in studio. He also performs tonight at the Durham Armory at 11 p.m. as a part of the Art of Cool festival. 

 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
