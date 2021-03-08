-
How do local artists make it big these days? In the age of recommendation algorithms and music streaming, can a radio DJ spin an indie artist into fame?…
After more than 15 years, rapper Joshua Gunn is familiar with the Durham hip-hop scene. As a teenager Gunn made a name for himself in underground Durham…
Tarish Pipkins describes puppetry as composing a symphony in 3-D, and one quick glimpse at his work clarifies exactly what he means. Pipkins' puppets are…
Emcees, rappers, DJs and beat producers are headed to Durham Saturday for the third annual DURM Hip Hop Summit. The day-long festival will highlight…
Before he even released his debut solo CD, hip-hop artist Killer Mike scored a Grammy with OutKast for the song “The Whole World” in 2003. Mike’s new…
