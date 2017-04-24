Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Bridging The Information Gap Worldwide: Meet Cliff Missen

Cliff_Resized.png
Courtesy Cliff Missen

People with few means but big hearts stepped in to help Cliff Missen as he transitioned in and out of foster care as a child. When he turned 18, Missen made a vow to pay it forward and live a life in ​service of the poor. He made good on that promise when he brought well-drilling technology to rural villages in Liberia and an information technology program to Joss, Nigeria.

Missen founded the WiderNet Project to provide access to digital information to people living in areas without connectivity. He created an offline digital library called eGranary that has given approximately 3 million people, including inmates in 20 U.S. prisons, access to educational resources.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cliff Missen about how he is bridging the technological divide and fulfilling his commitment to serve others.​

Cliff Missen WiderNet Project eGrannary Online Education Digital Library Digital Learning Virtual Learning Educational Resources West Africa Liberia
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
