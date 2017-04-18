Bringing The World Home To You

Research Triangle's Life Sciences Sector Growing Faster Than Silicon Valley's, Report Shows

North Carolina's life sciences industry is growing rapidly.

The Research Triangle is dotted with life sciences research and development companies, and Big Pharma operates sizeable manufacturing facilities in surrounding counties. The industry is a big player in North Carolina’s economy. It supports high-paying jobs, and in 2016 alone, it contributed an estimated $86 billion to the state’s economy.

While the life sciences sector in North Carolina is smaller in overall size than big hubs in Boston and Silicon Valley, a new report from the North Carolina Biotechnology Center suggests that the sector is growing faster here. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, WUNC data reporter, about the past and future of life sciences in North Carolina.

