The Research Triangle is dotted with life sciences research and development companies, and Big Pharma operates sizeable manufacturing facilities in…
North Carolina boasts many resources when it comes to combating the Ebola Virus outbreak in West Africa. Two pharmaceutical companies are developing…
North Carolina’s Agriculture and Biotechnology communities have launched a new global economic development platform. Doug Edgeton is President and CEO of…
The North Carolina Biotechnology Center is investing $1 million in its budget in bio-defense and agricultural projects. The funds come from the…
Some of the top, fast-emerging Ag Biotech companies in North Carolina pitched their goods before investors yesterday in RTP.The North Carolina…
Major cuts have been made to education and training programs at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center. When the latest state budget was signed, the…
GlaxoSmithKline hosted a gathering today in RTP for policy, non-profit and business leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry.Jack Bailey, a Senior Vice…
Biotech researchers and entrepreneurs from across the region will gather for a networking conference intended to link researchers to funding partners this…
Biotechnology leaders in North Carolina are encouraged by a new survey's results. Officials with the Batelle Technology Partnership say North Carolina's…