The Mountain Faith Band Brings Together Family And Bluegrass

For more than 15 years, the Mountain Faith Band has performed Americana and bluegrass across the country. The group mostly consists of the McMahan family from Sylva, North Carolina. Members of the family grew up playing bluegrass while they worked together in their dad’s tire shop. Today the group is well known for their 2015 appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band about their roots in western North Carolina, and the Mountain Faith Band also performs live in the studio. They are Summer McMahan on vocals and fiddle; Brayden McMahan on banjo; Cory Piatt on vocals and mandolin; Nick Dauphinais on vocal and guitar; and Sam McMahan on bass. The Mountain Faith Band performs at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh tonight at 8 p.m.​ The concert is a part of the PineCone music series.