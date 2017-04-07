Bringing The World Home To You

The Mountain Faith Band Brings Together Family And Bluegrass

The Mountain Faith Band, a family of bluegrass musicians, plays on The State of Things today.

For more than 15 years, the Mountain Faith Band has performed Americana and bluegrass across the country. The group mostly consists of the McMahan family from Sylva, North Carolina. Members of the family grew up playing bluegrass while they worked together in their dad’s tire shop. Today the group is well known for their 2015 appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band about their roots in western North Carolina, and the Mountain Faith Band also performs live in the studio. They are Summer McMahan on vocals and fiddle; Brayden McMahan on banjo; Cory Piatt on vocals and mandolin; Nick Dauphinais on vocal and guitar; and Sam McMahan on bass. The Mountain Faith Band performs at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh tonight at 8 p.m.​ The concert is a part of the PineCone music series. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
