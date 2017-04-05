Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

In "Tribal Justice," Native American Judges Fight For Their Communities

In Native American communities, poverty, drugs and the school-to-prison pipeline mean few second chances for those who commit crimes.

Two tribal judges in California are taking a different approach: Abby Abinanti and Claudette White are using restorative justice techniques to rehabilitate offenders and keep families together.
 

They are the subject of Anne Makepeace’s documentary film “Tribal Justice.” The film screens as part of the the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival this Friday, April 7 at 1:20 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio previews the film with filmmaker Anne Makepeace.

