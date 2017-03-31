Political Roundup: HB2 Compromise Bill, Russian Election Meddling Probe

The replacement bill for House Bill 2 has been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper called House Bill 142 a compromise between state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., the Senate Intelligence Committee is set to begin interviews as part of its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. And a new poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating continues to decline after the failure of his health care act.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the week in politics with Political Junkie Ken Rudin, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii, and NPR Congressional Correspondent Geoff Bennett.