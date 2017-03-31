Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Roundup: HB2 Compromise Bill, Russian Election Meddling Probe

North Carolina State Capitol, Raleigh.
Jim Bowen
/
Flickr

The replacement bill for House Bill 2 has been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper called House Bill 142 a compromise between state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. 

Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., the Senate Intelligence Committee is set to begin interviews as part of its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. And a new poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating continues to decline after the failure of his health care act.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the week in politics with Political Junkie Ken Rudin, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii, and NPR Congressional Correspondent Geoff Bennett.

Tags

The State of ThingsPolitical RoundupPolitical JunkieKen RudinJeff TiberiiGeoff BennettThe State of ThingsHB2HB2 Repeal
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories