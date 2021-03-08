HB2 Repeal

-
Democrats in the state legislature have filed a slate of bills that civil rights advocates are calling historic.The bills have no Republican sponsors, and…
The NCAA says it will consider North Carolina as a host for championship events again after the state rolled back a law that limited protections for LGBT…
The replacement bill for House Bill 2 has been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper called House Bill 142 a compromise between state lawmakers from…
