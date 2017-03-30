Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC Gov. Roy Cooper Signs Compromise Bill Repealing HB2

1 of 4
North Carolina lawmakers debate a compromise to repeal House Bill 2 on March 30, 2017.
Rusty Jacobs
2 of 4
Cassandra Thomas of Human Rights Campaign holds a sign advocating the repeal of HB2 as Executive Director Chad Griffin, President of Human Rights Campaign and Executive Director of Equality NC, Chris Sgro, discuss the North Carolina election results.
Brian Gomsak
3 of 4
North Carolina House Minority Leader Darren Jackson, D- Wake holds a a copy of HB2 during debate on the state House floor on HB 142 on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Brian Blanco)
4 of 4
LGBT activist Taylor Schmidt held a pride flag outside the North Carolina Legislature on March 30, 2017. He said the HB2 compromise "breaks his heart."
Jeff Tiberii

Updated 6:48 p.m. 3/30/2017

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has signed a compromise measure to repeal House Bill 2, the controversial law that limits protections for LGBT people.

The deal removes the requirement that transgender people must use the restroom that matches the sex on their birth certificate but leaves state legislators in charge of policy on public restrooms. The proposal also bans local governments from passing nondiscrimination ordinances affecting private employers until December 2020.

"This law I’m signing today is not just about North Carolina’s reputation or jobs or sports. It's about working to end discrimination," Cooper said at an afternoon press conference.  "For over a year now, House Bill 2 has been a dark cloud handing over our great state. It has stained our reputation, it has discriminated against our people and it has caused great economic harm in many of our communities."

Related: A State Divided: HB2 & Transgender Rights - A Special Report

News of the compromise came just ahead of an NCAA deadline. The association had said it would exclude the state from consideration for upcoming tournaments unless the law was changed.

At a press conference late Thursday, NCAA President Mark Emmert said the association’s board will meet in the next few days to determine whether the HB2 repeal is a sufficient change in the law to return championships to North Carolina.

“Because this happened on such short notice, we have to find a time to get together with the board in the next few days,” said Emmert, adding he expects to announce the board’s decisions early next week.
 

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and a dozen GOP colleagues talk an compromise deal to repeal House Bill 2 during a press conference on March 30, 2017.
Credit Jeff Tiberii / WUNC
/
WUNC
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and a dozen GOP colleagues talk about a compromise deal to repeal House Bill 2 during a press conference on March 30, 2017.

The compromise bill passed the state Senate 32 to 16 in a morning vote, and later in the House 70 to 48. The agreement was included as an amendment to an already-existing bill. After the vote, House Speaker Tim Moore described the deal as a "very measured approach."

"The one thing that I kept hearing from folks back home and all around this state was ‘protect the bathrooms’ and make sure you didn’t have cities getting into the business, trying to do things and go above beyond what we have as a state," Moore said. "And I think we succeeded in doing that."

A vote breakdown by party in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.
Credit Jason deBruyn / WUNC
/
WUNC
A vote breakdown by party in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Advocates, Politicians On Both Sides Of The Aisle Decry The Repeal

On Thursday, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Robert issued a statement condemning the HB2 repeal. Legislators passed HB2 last year as a reaction to the city of Charlotte passing a non-discrimination ordinance that protected people regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

"I am deeply disappointed that the Republican leaders in the General Assembly continue to see LGBT people as unequal and refuse to let cities like Charlotte govern themselves," she said. "This is a rejection of Charlotte's and North Carolina's progressive, inclusive values. We are not HB2, and we are not today's false repeal."

LGBT and civil rights activists also decried the compromise deal, saying it replaces one discriminatory law with another.

North Carolina lawmakers should be ashamed of this backroom deal that continues to play politics with the lives of LGBT North Carolinians. - James Esseks, director of the ACLU LGBT Project

Equality NC and the American Civil Liberties Union say the measure as proposed excludes LGBT people from state anti-discrimination protections and will postpone LGBT protections for four years until local governments could be allowed to tackle changes. 

“This is not a repeal of HB2. Instead, they’re reinforcing the worst aspects of the law,” James Esseks, director of the ACLU LGBT Project, said in a statement. “North Carolina lawmakers should be ashamed of this backroom deal that continues to play politics with the lives of LGBT North Carolinians.”
 

Joaquín Carcaño is one of four plaintiffs in a lawsuit against House Bill 2, the controversial law that limits protections for LGBT people. He spoke at a press conference on March 30, 2017 in opposition of an HB2 compromise bill, saying it favors basketba
Credit Rusty Jacobs / WUNC
/
WUNC
Joaquín Carcaño is one of four plaintiffs in a lawsuit against House Bill 2, the controversial law that limits protections for LGBT people. He spoke at a press conference on March 30, 2017 in opposition of an HB2 compromise bill, saying it favors basketball over the rights and safety of LGBT community.

Tami Fitzgerald of the NC Values Coalition said lawmakers scurried to make concessions just to appease the NCAA.

"No basketball game, corporation, or entertainment event is worth even one little girl losing her privacy and dignity to a boy in the locker room, or being harmed or frightened in a bathroom," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "HB2 was a compassionate, reasonable law that  guaranteed that wouldn't happen, and provided sensitive solutions for transgender individuals as well so that everyone's privacy was protected."

No basketball game, corporation, or entertainment event is worth even one little girl losing her privacy and dignity to a boy in the locker room, or being harmed or frightened in a bathroom. -Tami Fitzgerald, NC Values Coalition

Transgender celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner also took to social media to condemn the repeal compromise. In a tweet, Jenner said the deal is not a true repeal of HB2.

"@NCAA and businesses need to send a message to NC that hate with a new name is still discrimination #FullRepeal," the tweet read.

For more than a year, HB2 has divided North Carolina and set off a national debate about public safety, common sense and government authority. There were large, loud, passionate rallies for and against the so-called bathroom bill.

Among other things, HB2 required transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate and prohibited local governments from creating nondiscrimination ordinances and regulating minimum wage.

One week after legislators passed HB2, North Carolina saw the first concrete financial consequence of HB2: PayPal scrapped a plan to invest more than $3 million to expand to North Carolina and hire 400 people. Then musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Ringo Starr pulled concerts. And the NCAA and ACC pulled nearly two dozen championship games from the state.

Previous attempts to repeal the controversial law failed.

Jason deBruyn, Rebecca Martinez and Liz Schlemmer contributed to this report.

Tags

The State of ThingsHB2Roy Cooper2017 NC LegislatureThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC. Rusty previously worked at WUNC as a reporter and substitute host from 2001 until 2007 and now returns after a nine-year absence during which he went to law school at Carolina and then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Wake County.
See stories by Rusty Jacobs
Elizabeth Baier
Elizabeth “Liz” Baier is WUNC’s Digital News Editor. She joined the station in May 2016.
See stories by Elizabeth Baier
Related Stories