2017 NC Legislature

-
At the General Assembly in Raleigh, former lawmakers, lobbyists, staffers and others describe a workplace culture that is antiquated, handsy and…
-
Updated 10:50 a.m., October 17, 2017There are now no plans to hold primary elections for trial court and appeals court races next year. That's because the…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly is returning Thursday from a five-week hiatus, but don't expect them to consider overriding Democratic Gov. Roy…
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper cleaned off from his desk the last remaining bills the General Assembly sent him in June by letting them become law without…
-
Increased efforts to discourage human trafficking in North Carolina are among one of nearly 30 additional bills that Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation directing how $100 million in additional Hurricane Matthew relief funds must be spent and requiring zip line and…
-
The latest on work performed by the North Carolina legislature as lawmakers attempt to adjourn by this weekend (all times local).12:55 p.m.Details on how…
-
There could be term limits for the leaders of the state House and Senate under a bill moving through the legislature.The bill could limit terms for the…
-
Coming off a week that included a gun bill, an energy bill, and a re-mapping session, this week is likely to be a bit quitter on Jones Street.That could…
-
Republican legislators in North Carolina have refused to hold a special session demanded by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to redraw General Assembly…