Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

From Beethoven To Chuck Berry: A Look At Music Copyright’s History

ChuckBerry_Resized.png
Writers and artists: James Boyle, Keith Aoki, Jennifer Jenkins
/
Creative Commons
A spread from the new comic book, "Theft! A History of Music".

For centuries, musicians have borrowed and sampled from each other, creating musical evolution as they advance their own styles and careers. However, with each cycle of musical cross-fertilization comes attempts to police it.

A new comic book, “Theft! A History of Music” (James Boyle and Jennifer Jenkins/2017), dissects 2000 years of music history and its legacy of copyright and control.

Host Frank Stasio talks with James Boyle, co-writer of the book, and William Neal Reynolds, Professor of Law at Duke University, about the evolution of musical control from Gutenberg’s printing press to Kanye West’s hip-hop samples.​

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-8X4G5s6Rw&feature=youtu.be

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJames BoyleMusic Historymusic educationComic BooksGraphic Novel
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories