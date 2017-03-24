Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New WUNC Audio Doc Marks One Year Anniversary Of HB2

Logan Ulrich
/
WUNC
House Bill 2 became a key issue in the 2016 North Carolina gubernatorial campaign. Gov. Pat McCrory (left) and current Gov. Roy Cooper (right) are pictured during the final gubernatorial debate on October 18, 2016.

House Bill 2 sparked national discussion after it was introduced in the North Carolina legislature in March 2016. At the center of HB2 was whether transgender people should have the right to use public bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity rather than the biological sex listed on their birth certificate. One year later, the debate over HB2 continues.

To mark the legislative anniversary, WUNC digital and reporting teams created a new radio documentary and website about the law. Guest host Phoebe Judge speaks with WUNC Digital News Editor Elizabeth Baier and WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the project and where the law stands today.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
