New WUNC Audio Doc Marks One Year Anniversary Of HB2

House Bill 2 sparked national discussion after it was introduced in the North Carolina legislature in March 2016. At the center of HB2 was whether transgender people should have the right to use public bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity rather than the biological sex listed on their birth certificate. One year later, the debate over HB2 continues.

To mark the legislative anniversary, WUNC digital and reporting teams created a new radio documentary and website about the law. Guest host Phoebe Judge speaks with WUNC Digital News Editor Elizabeth Baier and WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the project and where the law stands today.