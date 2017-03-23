UNC-Chapel Hill Produces Innovative Autism Research

One in 68 children in the United States will develop autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The field of autism research has grown rapidly in the past few decades, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is at the forefront of much of this discovery.

Researchers have made breakthroughs ranging from findings that identify new genes linked to autism, to a new study that shows it is possible to use MRI scans to predict whether babies with autistic siblings will develop autism themselves.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Joseph Piven, a UNC-Chapel Hill psychiatrist, who directs the Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities.

