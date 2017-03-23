Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

UNC-Chapel Hill Produces Innovative Autism Research

1 of 2
Two MRI scans taken of babies when they were 6 months old. (R) A scan of a baby who was later diagnosed with autism. (L) a scan of a baby who was not diagnosed. The dark space between the brain folds and skull indicate increased cerebrospinal fluid.
Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities
2 of 2
A study to assess whether or not a young child is showing signs of developing autism spectrum disorder.
Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities

One in 68 children in the United States will develop autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The field of autism research has grown rapidly in the past few decades, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is at the forefront of much of this discovery

Researchers have made breakthroughs ranging from findings that identify new genes linked to autism, to a new study that shows it is possible to use MRI scans to predict whether babies with autistic siblings will develop autism themselves.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Joseph Piven, a UNC-Chapel Hill psychiatrist, who directs the Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
