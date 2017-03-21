Political Analyst Bakari Sellers Calls For More ‘Changemakers’

In 2006, Bakari Sellers became the youngest elected state representative in South Carolina. At one point he was also the youngest black elected official in the United States.



In conversation with guest host Phoebe Judge, he reflects on his father’s civil rights legacy and his own political career.

Sellers also argues that it is time for Americans to push themselves to be changemakers. Sellers speaks at Duke University School of Law tonight at 6 p.m.