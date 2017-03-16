Re-evaluating Juvenile Justice In North Carolina

A new bill in the North Carolina Legislature proposes changing the juvenile penal system to raise the age of adult prosecution for most offenses. The state is currently one of only two in the nation where 16 and 17 year olds are routinely charged as adults.

State lawmakers have considered similar proposals in the past, but this new bill has garnered bipartisan support. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC reporter Jess Clark about the state’s juvenile justice laws.