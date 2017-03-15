New Commission To Probe Alleged NC Connection In Extraordinary Rendition Flights

A newly-formed group comprised of former politicians, academics, and community leaders will investigate possible connections between North Carolina and the CIA’s interrogation program.

Aero Contractors, a private aviation company based at the Johnston County airport, allegedly picked up suspected terrorists and transported them to CIA-run black site prisons.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jen Daskal, a member of the commission who also formerly served as counsel to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daskal teaches law at American University in Washington, D.C.