Structural Racism On Display In New Exhibition

1 of 2
"In Conditions of Fresh Water" on exhibit at Duke's Center for Documentary Studies.
2 of 2
"In Conditions of Fresh Water" on exhibit at Duke's Center for Documentary Studies.

Lawyer and environmentalist Danielle Purifoy and artist Torkwase Dyson loaded up art supplies and media equipment in a mobile art studio and traveled to North Carolina and Alabama to meet people who live in the shadows of structural racism. The documentary project “In Conditions of Fresh Water” focuses on how residents of some communities in Alamance County, North Carolina, and Lowndes County, Alabama lack access to adequate sanitation infrastructure.

The work culminates in an exhibit on display at the Duke Center for Documentary Studies. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Purifoy, Dyson about the exhibit. He is also joined by Omega Wilson, the President and co-founder of West End Revitalization Association, and Catherine Flowers, the founder of the Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise to discuss how poor residents in certain communities are systematically disenfranchised from water and sanitation rights. 
 

