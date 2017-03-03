Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Yolanda Rabun Pursues Her Passions Through Music, Theater And More

Chris Charles
Creative Silence

Triangle-based jazz singer Yolanda Rabun wears many hats. She is a musician, actor and corporate lawyer. She says that each role allows her to channel her creativity in different ways.

In her latest album, “Yolanda,” Rabun continues to hone her skills as jazz musician with a combination of smooth jazz classics and original songs. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rabun about her latest album and how she balances performing with being an attorney. Rabun performs live in the studio with Stephon Goodwin on keyboard, Clarence Raeford III on bass, Quentin Whidbee on drums, and Felicia Wright on back-up vocals. Rabun performs at 8 p.m.at the Durham Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 4.

The State of ThingsYolanda RabunStephon GoodwinClarence Raeford IIIQuentin WhidbeeFelicia WrightDPACJazz
