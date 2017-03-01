Movies on the Radio: Best In The Western
A gun-slinging cowboy on a mission of revenge takes down the enemy in a quick-draw duel. He then rides off on his trusted steed with the setting sun casting long shadows on the rugged landscape. This is one of the iconic narratives in Western film, a genre which has gone through a massive evolution since its “good versus evil” and “cowboys versus Indians” days.
In this episode of Movies on the Radio, listeners discuss their favorite Western films. Host Frank Stasio talks with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about the how Westerns have evolved from the lone-ranger narrative, to a platform for critiques about race, gender, and capitalism. Here are some of the films discussed in today's show:
Stagecoach, 1933
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE-VWDsdkwM
High Noon, 1952
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZil728hUy0
The Professionals, 1966
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzowE5YwXps
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCN5JJY_wiA
Once Upon A Time In the West, 1968
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kD54-q1uFM
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=501Afs54cso
The Frisco Kid, 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2jsvTn65_I
Unforgiven, 1992
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftTX4FoBWlE
Bad Girls, 1994
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b69nY28Rkk
Serenity, 2005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8JNjmK5lfk
Hell or High Water, 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQoqsKoJVDw