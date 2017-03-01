Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies on the Radio: Best In The Western

A promotional still with John Wayne and Claire Trevor from the 1939 American Western film 'Stagecoach'.
Wikimedia Commons

A gun-slinging cowboy on a mission of revenge takes down the enemy in a quick-draw duel.  He then rides off on his trusted steed with the setting sun casting long shadows on the rugged landscape. This is one of the iconic narratives in Western film, a genre which has gone through a massive evolution since its “good versus evil” and “cowboys versus Indians” days.

In this episode of Movies on the Radio, listeners discuss their favorite Western films. Host Frank Stasio talks with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about the how Westerns have evolved from the lone-ranger narrative, to a platform for critiques about race, gender, and capitalism. Here are some of the films discussed in today's show:

Stagecoach, 1933

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE-VWDsdkwM

High Noon, 1952

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZil728hUy0

The Professionals, 1966

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzowE5YwXps

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCN5JJY_wiA

Once Upon A Time In the West, 1968

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kD54-q1uFM

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=501Afs54cso

The Frisco Kid, 1979

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2jsvTn65_I

Unforgiven, 1992

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftTX4FoBWlE

Bad Girls, 1994

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b69nY28Rkk

Serenity, 2005

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8JNjmK5lfk

Hell or High Water, 2016

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQoqsKoJVDw

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura BoyesNorth Carolina Museum Of ArtNorth Carolina State UniversityFilmFilm StudiesWestern Films
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio