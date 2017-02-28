Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How The South Has Shaped Jewish Cuisine

An image of a poster for the symposium 'Jewish Food in the Global South'
Carolina Center for Jewish Studies
/

The American South has influenced Jewish culinary traditions for more than 100 years. From combinations like pastrami biscuits to matzoh ball gumbo, the South is creatively reinterpreting centuries of Jewish foodways. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marcie Cohen Ferris, professor of American studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and award-winning writer Joan Nathan about the relationship between Jewish cuisine and regional influences. Ferris and Nathan will be a part of the event “Jewish Food in the Global South" at UNC-Chapel Hill Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Tags

The State of ThingsUNC-Chapel HillJewish CultureMarcie Cohen FerrisJoan NathanSouthern Foodways
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio