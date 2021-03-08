Southern Foodways

-
The American South has influenced Jewish culinary traditions for more than 100 years. From combinations like pastrami biscuits to matzoh ball gumbo, the…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast from November 14, 2016.Food and storytelling have gone hand in hand for Sheri Castle since she was a little girl. At…
Kinston is the heart of Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina. Longtime residents say it was heart-breaking to see their hometown fall apart as…
Adrian Miller calls himself a “recovering lawyer and politico turned culinary historian.” He went from working as a special assistant to former President…
